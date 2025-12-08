Maria Vyasa Launches Website Exploring Mystical Traditions And Spiritual Awakening

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 8, 2025 2:29 am - MariaVyasa provides insights into ancient wisdom and personal mystical experience, bridging yogic and Judeo-Christian traditions through comparative religious scholarship and two decades of teaching classical yoga philosophy

Maria Vyasa, author of Kundalini – A Baptism of Fire: The Journey of the Mystic, announces the launch of MariaVyasa. The website serves as a digital platform for her work exploring mystical experiences through yogic and Judeo-Christian traditions.

As a teacher of classical yoga philosophy with nearly two decades of experience, Maria offers a distinctive perspective on spiritual awakening. Her approach combines scholarly research with personal mystical experiences that began in childhood.

The website accompanies her book, Kundalini – A Baptism of Fire, which decodes veiled symbols found in mystical traditions. The book examines how different spiritual paths describe the mystic's journey through what tantric tradition calls "twilight language." This deliberate use of symbolic language has protected spiritual mysteries across centuries, from Buddhist and Hindu Tantric practices to Christian mysticism.

"The mystic has always existed, though often hidden in plain sight," Maria explains. "This work aims to unveil these mysteries and make the journey accessible to those seeking truth

MariaVyasa features information about Maria's book, insights into mystical traditions, and resources for those exploring spiritual paths. The site reflects her commitment to presenting mysticism as rigorous scholarship rather than popular spirituality. Visitors will find a scholarly approach that honors the depth and complexity of mystical experience while making these concepts accessible to modern seekers.

Maria's work draws from Buddhist, Hindu Tantric, and Judeo-Christian mystical traditions. Her background as a practicing psychotherapist informs her understanding of both psychological and spiritual dimensions of transformation. This dual perspective allows her to bridge ancient wisdom with contemporary understanding of human consciousness and development.

The website includes detailed information about her book, exploration of key mystical concepts, and direct purchase links to major retailers including Waterstones, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. The platform will serve as an ongoing resource for those interested in authentic mystical traditions and the transformative journey they describe.

For more information, visit

About Maria Vyasa

Maria Vyasa is a practicing psychotherapist with twenty years of experience and a teacher of classical yoga and yoga philosophy. Born a mystic, she experienced her first mystical encounter at age five. These experiences have continued throughout her life, informing her work at the intersection of psychology, yoga, and mystical traditions. Her book, Kundalini – A Baptism of Fire, explores the journey of the mystic through comparative religious scholarship.