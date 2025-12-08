Datatobiz Introduces“Shared Vision Teams”, Expands Into The U.S. With Hybrid Data Engineering Model

MENAFN - GetNews) Data engineering has shifted from a hiring challenge to a collaboration challenge. With“Shared Vision Teams”, DataToBiz uses a hybrid data engineering expertise model with a strategy that is local, execution is global, and outcomes remain enterprise-grade.

USA Asks“How to Scale?”

A recent industry report highlights a“massive productivity drain” with 64% of organizations admitting their data teams spend half their time on repetitive outcomes, meaning that real innovation, analytics, and growth-driving projects get sidelined while pipelines are just kept alive.

Ankush Sharma, Co-founder & CEO of DataToBiz, says:“We saw data ambition outgrowing internal capacity. When your engineers are busy with maintenance, no one has time to build a data-aware tomorrow. That is why“Shared Vision Teams” was collated, to give enterprises both bandwidth and vision to scale better.”

For many U.S enterprises and global organizations, the pressure to deliver data outcomes, enable AI readiness, and integrate cross-system workflows is growing. Without scalable engineering capacity, internal teams remain in maintenance mode. Hybrid augmentation plus automation offers a way to break through that ceiling.

DataToBiz Introduces"Shared Vision Teams"







Shared Vision Teams were not built to 'add more hands'; they were built to add clarity and continuity to enterprise data programs. Unlike the traditional augmentation model, where external engineers wait for tickets, DataToBiz embeds hybrid teams that align with the business roadmap from day one.

“A Shared Vision Team is not an outsourcing lane; it is a co-building model,” adds Parindsheel Dhillon, Co-founder & COO of DataToBiz.

These teams sit at the intersection of data engineering, automation intelligence, cloud architecture, pipeline governance, and analytics enablement, working in a flow that mirrors the client's internal culture. They integrate with existing stakeholders, tools, and workflows, not as contractors, but as capability multipliers.

Every engagement begins with a“capacity vs ambition” assessment, identifying engineering load spikes, slowdowns, and automation opportunities that could free up some internal time for the team. The hybrid team is then involved in daily standups, sprint cycles, architecture discussions, and release processes.

The Muscle of Trust Behind the Model







What makes the launch credible isn't just the model, it's the muscle behind it. With 10+ Fortune 500 clients served, 50+ workforce allocations with names such as Tosoh Quartz, Mondelez,

Nabis, Lean Group, BluMetra, etc, and an active talent pool of 100+ vetted data engineers, DataToBiz has built hybrid teams that plug into enterprise environments without the usual onboarding process. Their presence across 4 global sales offices and 37+ verified Clutch reviews reinforces what clients often say: the teams feel embedded, not external.

Backed by ISO certification and AICPA recognition, DataToBiz continues to maintain strong governance and compliance practices in its augmentation and data engineering space. And as enterprises experiment with new ways to scale without overextending headcount, the company's hybrid model is proving to be a bridge that's steady enough.

Expertise Must Co-Exist With Ambition

The gap between 'what enterprises want to achieve' and 'what their systems can actually support' is becoming impossible to ignore. With this launch, teams finally get pipelines that can grow at the same velocity as their ambition. As industries shift toward ecosystems that are advanced and automation-backed, DataToBiz aims to partner closely with them!