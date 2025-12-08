Dialogue Session Highlights Jordan's Anti-Corruption Efforts, Digital Governance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra) – The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission held a dialogue session Monday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and launch the National Strategy 2026-2030, under the slogan "A Prosperous Jordan with Integrity at its Core."The session, which was attended by ministers, senior officials, and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions in the Kingdom, reviewed initiatives to promote integrity and transparency in government institutions, including the European Union-funded "Together" project, which supports public sector reform and enhances its long-term sustainability.Minister of State for Public Sector Development, Badriya Balbisi, emphasized that the second executive program for the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap (2026-2029) will embed integrity into all services and decisions, ensuring fair and citizen-centric delivery.She outlined priorities including a proactive, integrated services system, procedural simplification, electronic operations management, citizen feedback mechanisms, staff capacity building, and strategic performance management.Muhannad Hijazi, Chairperson of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, noted a strategic shift from traditional enforcement toward proactive risk assessment and institutional integrity. He highlighted the National Integrity Index, showing a 14 percent increase in compliance within public administrations compared to 2022, and expanded sectoral risk studies covering health, agriculture, education, and tourism. The Authority has also advanced digital transformation and cybersecurity initiatives, establishing units for digital monitoring and intelligence.Samira Zoubi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, underlined that Jordan has digitized 80 percent of government services, targeting full digitalization by 2026. She stressed that digital transformation reduces direct contact, enhances integrity, and promotes citizen-centric governance through open data and the unified government portal, Tawasal, supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).The Audit Bureau, represented by President Radi Hamadin, outlined its 2024-2027 strategic vision to enhance transparency and financial discipline, including a gradual shift toward post-audit, value-for-money auditing, and the establishment of the Arab Audit Institute to strengthen governance across public institutions.Giuseppe Busia, President of the Italian National Anti-Corruption Authority, emphasized that transparency and anti-corruption should be viewed as essential tools for enhancing efficiency, not obstacles, and highlighted the crucial role of technology in achieving these objectives.Miriam Allam of the OECD underlined that the partnership with Jordan supports public sector modernization and ensures that the benefits of digitalization reach all segments of society, particularly women and youth. She affirmed that Jordan represents a regional model in establishing evidence-based governance.