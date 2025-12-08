Seth T. Kannarr

Geography PhD Candidate at the University of Tennessee. My academic areas of expertise include critical parks geographies, place naming studies, and geography education. I am fascinated by protected areas such as our 'National Parks' and how factors such as a place name can shape the perceptions and experiences that people have when visiting them.

