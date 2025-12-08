Sailpoint Introduces Navigators: A Flexible Pricing Model Designed To Help Customers Adopt And Scale Identity Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New approach empowers organizations to purchase advanced capabilities as they grow, making enterprise identity security more accessible

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL), a leader in enterprise security, today announced SailPoint Navigators, an innovative flexible pricing model that complements the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud suite offerings-Standard, Business, and Business Plus. Together, these options give customers a complete choice in how they purchase and consume identity security, combining the comprehensive value of the suites with a new level of flexibility through Navigators.

As organizations face increasingly complex identity security challenges-from managing human and non-human identities to securing AI agents-they need solutions that can evolve with their environments. Navigators directly addresses this need by giving customers flexible access to SailPoint's advanced capabilities, enabling them to begin their identity security journey and scale on their terms.

SailPoint Navigators provides access to core capabilities through flexible purchasing pathways. Each option offers targeted access to specific solution areas while remaining fully integrated with SailPoint Identity Security Cloud:



SailPoint Navigator – Digital identity Flex includes SailPoint Machine Identity Security and SailPoint Agent Identity Security with delivery support for successful onboarding. Customers will be able to shift their allocation between machine identities and agent identities as their needs change.

SailPoint Navigator – Premier Flex provides flexibility for organizations to access different SailPoint Platform capabilities with ease and control. Customers can not only adopt advanced capabilities as their programs mature, but also exchange identity types as their business needs evolve. SailPoint Navigator - Modernization Flex is purpose-built for IdentityIQ customers transitioning to SailPoint identity Security Cloud. It combines suite licensing with flexible capabilities needed to support migration and to progressively enable adoption of cloud capabilities, all while maintaining governance continuity.



SailPoint Navigators is available immediately for Business and Business Plus customers.

“Identity security is not 'one-size-fits-all', and neither should that be true of how identity security is priced,” said Matt Mills, President at SailPoint.“With SailPoint Navigators, we're fundamentally changing how organizations can access and deploy enterprise identity security. Customers get maximum flexibility, greater economic value, and the ability to adapt quickly to emerging threats, all while reducing procurement friction and accelerating time to value. This is about empowering our customers to make security decisions on their terms.”

How SailPoint Navigators works:

With Navigators, organizations make a pre-negotiated commitment to SailPoint that can be used to access our advanced identity security capabilities and manage different identity types as they need, when they need them:



Deploy new capabilities without additional procurement approvals

Access new released capabilities and innovations as they become available while minimizing friction

Adjust capability mix to align with shifting business priorities Expand coverage as the organization scales and identity needs grow

Navigators also helps organizations get started even when their environment isn't fully mapped out. Many companies don't have a clear picture of how many identities, machines, or agents they actually have; Navigators removes that barrier by giving them the flexibility to shift spend across agents and machines as they discover and onboard digital identities over time. The result is a reduction in friction during the procurement exchange experience that enables identity and security teams to move at the speed of business, not at the speed of procurement.

Learn more about SailPoint Navigators.

