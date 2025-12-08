Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 49 2025
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 28 November 2025
|196,200
|597.51
|117,231,745
|Monday, 1 December 2025
|600
|609.41
|365,646
|Tuesday, 2 December 2025
|400
|614.38
|245,752
|Wednesday, 3 December 2025
|400
|623.50
|249,400
|Thursday, 4 December 2025
|400
|621.84
|248,736
|Friday, 5 December 2025
|400
|617.65
|247,060
|In the period 1 December 2025 - 5 December 2025
|2,200
|616.63
|1,356,594
|Accumulated until 5 December 2025
|198,400
|597.72
|118,588,339
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,240,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.96% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
-
2025-12-08 FBM25-57 SBB-w49 ENG
SBB2025 Week 49
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment