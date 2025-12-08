Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 49 2025


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares		 Average
price		 Amount
Accumulated until 28 November 2025 196,200 597.51 117,231,745
Monday, 1 December 2025 600 609.41 365,646
Tuesday, 2 December 2025 400 614.38 245,752
Wednesday, 3 December 2025 400 623.50 249,400
Thursday, 4 December 2025 400 621.84 248,736
Friday, 5 December 2025 400 617.65 247,060
In the period 1 December 2025 - 5 December 2025 2,200 616.63 1,356,594
Accumulated until 5 December 2025 198,400 597.72 118,588,339
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,240,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.96% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

