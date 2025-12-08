Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Addresses Updated US Security Strategy

2025-12-08 08:43:32
(MENAFN) The Kremlin indicated that the US administration’s newly issued national security strategy aligns substantially with Russia’s own perspective. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking to a Russian journalist, noted in an interview clip shared on Telegram that “the adjustments we're seeing, I'd say, are largely consistent with our vision.”

Peskov conveyed Moscow’s expectation that this alignment might serve as a “modest guarantee” that collaborative and constructive efforts toward achieving a resolution in Ukraine can continue.

He also maintained that US President Donald Trump’s firm domestic political standing enables him to reshape the nation’s security doctrine in accordance with his preferences.

He added that Russia welcomes the wording featured in the document, highlighting that it includes statements “against confrontation and in favor of dialogue and building good relations."

In additional comments from an earlier interview with a Russian state news agency, released earlier the same day, Peskov described the updated strategy as a “positive step” and emphasized that Moscow plans to examine it thoroughly. “Overall, these messages certainly contrast with the approaches of previous administrations,” he remarked.

Peskov’s reflections follow the Trump administration’s publication of its National Security Strategy on Thursday, which sets forth Washington’s external relations and defense priorities.

