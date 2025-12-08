403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Addresses Updated US Security Strategy
(MENAFN) The Kremlin indicated that the US administration’s newly issued national security strategy aligns substantially with Russia’s own perspective. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking to a Russian journalist, noted in an interview clip shared on Telegram that “the adjustments we're seeing, I'd say, are largely consistent with our vision.”
Peskov conveyed Moscow’s expectation that this alignment might serve as a “modest guarantee” that collaborative and constructive efforts toward achieving a resolution in Ukraine can continue.
He also maintained that US President Donald Trump’s firm domestic political standing enables him to reshape the nation’s security doctrine in accordance with his preferences.
He added that Russia welcomes the wording featured in the document, highlighting that it includes statements “against confrontation and in favor of dialogue and building good relations."
In additional comments from an earlier interview with a Russian state news agency, released earlier the same day, Peskov described the updated strategy as a “positive step” and emphasized that Moscow plans to examine it thoroughly. “Overall, these messages certainly contrast with the approaches of previous administrations,” he remarked.
Peskov’s reflections follow the Trump administration’s publication of its National Security Strategy on Thursday, which sets forth Washington’s external relations and defense priorities.
Peskov conveyed Moscow’s expectation that this alignment might serve as a “modest guarantee” that collaborative and constructive efforts toward achieving a resolution in Ukraine can continue.
He also maintained that US President Donald Trump’s firm domestic political standing enables him to reshape the nation’s security doctrine in accordance with his preferences.
He added that Russia welcomes the wording featured in the document, highlighting that it includes statements “against confrontation and in favor of dialogue and building good relations."
In additional comments from an earlier interview with a Russian state news agency, released earlier the same day, Peskov described the updated strategy as a “positive step” and emphasized that Moscow plans to examine it thoroughly. “Overall, these messages certainly contrast with the approaches of previous administrations,” he remarked.
Peskov’s reflections follow the Trump administration’s publication of its National Security Strategy on Thursday, which sets forth Washington’s external relations and defense priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment