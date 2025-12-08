Nowigence Announces SEC Qualification Of $75 Million Regulation A+ Offering And Plans For NASDAQ Listing
"This milestone reflects our commitment to democratizing AI for enterprises worldwide," said Anoop Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Nowigence. "Our innovative software platforms and infrastructure services are designed to make AI accessible, secure, and scalable, and we are excited to bring this vision to the public markets."Nowigence's portfolio includes Nowg AI Tagion AI ResearchWork AI an AIaaS platform for researchers; and proprietary AI Data Centers and Infrastructure Services for secure, optimized enterprise hosting. About Nowigence
Nowigence is a leading AIaaS provider delivering enterprise-ready AI solutions with high performance, reliability, and security. We offer no-code platforms for rapid AI deployment, seamless integration, and scalable infrastructure supported by data centers and skilled staffing for data management, model development, and operations. Our sustainable sites generate energy from organic waste to power data centers and smart agriculture systems. Solutions include Nowg AI (code automation and workflow orchestration), ResearchWork AI (idea extraction and topic modeling), Tagion AI (data labeling, hosting, and call centers), and Agri AI (IoT-driven farm optimization).
