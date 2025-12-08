Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, Saudi Audit Bureaus Discuss Cooperation, Arab Certified Auditor Program


2025-12-08 08:09:06
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra) – The President of the Audit Bureau, Radi Hamadin, received the President of the General Auditing Bureau of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Alangari, to discuss enhancing cooperation in financial oversight and advancing auditing mechanisms under their memorandum of understanding.
The meeting also reviewed joint participation in regional and international forums, particularly the 15th General Assembly of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI), recently held in Jeddah.
On the sidelines of the assembly, the first cohort of auditors graduated from the Arab Certified Auditor Fellowship (ARABOSAI CERTIFIED AUDITOR FELLOWSHIP), launched in mid-2025. The program, the first of its kind in the Arab region, provides 265 hours of intensive training over five months, covering financial auditing, compliance, and performance auditing. Participants earn the fellowship certificate after passing three examinations.
The program, hosted by the Saudi Center for Financial and Performance Auditing affiliated with the Saudi General Bureau for Auditing, serves supreme audit institutions across 22 Arab countries.

Jordan News Agency

