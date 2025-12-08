Cabinet Tax, Rent Exemptions Benefit 2,000 Petra Region Properties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra) – Approximately 2,000 properties within the Petra region have benefited from the Cabinet's decision granting exemptions from property taxes, education tax, wastewater contribution fees, and zoning fees, said Shaker Adwan, Vice Chairperson of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) and Commissioner for Financial and Administrative Affairs.He told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday that 103 tenants of Authority properties were included in the decision to receive a 25 percent discount on accumulated rent, totaling JD450,542, noting that the expected value of the exemption, should tenants adhere to the payment schedule, will reach JD112,635.Adwan emphasized that the decisions provide an opportunity to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, business owners, and investors, urging beneficiaries to take advantage of the discounts and exemptions before the deadlines expire. He said the measures aim to facilitate citizens and economic establishments in fulfilling their financial obligations while supporting the Petra Authority's revenue collection and improving service levels.The Cabinet, in its Sunday meeting, approved extending the previously adopted decision to include the Petra Authority. The decision provides a 100 percent exemption from fines for building and land taxes, education tax, and wastewater contribution fees accrued from previous years, provided that all outstanding amounts are paid by December 31, 2025.It also grants a 20 percent discount on current and previous-year taxes and fees for lands and properties within municipal boundaries, including the Greater Amman Municipality, subject to full payment by the end of 2025. The incentive discount for taxpayers who settle their 2026 obligations within the first two months of next year was increased to 10 percent from 8 percent.The decision permits installment payments of property and land taxes, education taxes, and sewage contribution fees until December 31, 2025, with the option to credit amounts paid during 2025 to the beginning of 2026.For verification fees, revenues, compensations, and road waste, the Cabinet approved a 25 percent discount, with the same discount applied to those purchasing road waste if payment is made by the end of 2025, including the option of installments.The decision also exempts tenants of properties owned by municipalities, the Greater Amman Municipality, and the Petra Authority from 25 percent of rent due if paid before December 31, 2025, with installment options available.