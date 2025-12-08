Myseum (NASDAQ: MYSE) USPTO Patent Issued For“Picture Party” As CEO Amplifies Vision On The Street Podcast More Inside

Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSE), a leader in digital privacy and next-generation social media technology, announced that the USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent titled“Time Bound Event Creation and Management Based on User Specific Media Permissions.”

The patent secures the core technology behind “Picture Party by Myseum,” the Company's encrypted, AI-resistant social-sharing platform that allows users to share photos, videos, and event content in a private, controlled, and fun environment -protected from AI scraping, data harvesting, and algorithms. “Picture Party ” is scheduled to launch this month on iOS and Android, marking a major milestone in Myseum's privacy-first ecosystem strategy.

With 17 issued patents, Myseum continues to strengthen its competitive position against traditional, surveillance-based social networks and is emerging as a leading innovator in the fast-growing digital privacy market.

CEO Darin Myman has been increasing media visibility, including a recent appearance on The Street Podcast, where he outlined Myseum's commitment to building AI-resistant, encrypted digital ecosystems that give users full control of their content. The Street Podcast

