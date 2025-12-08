After An Unpredictable Year, Recruiters Foresee Big Tech Changes In 2026, Says Research From Employ Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Despite high satisfaction with hiring teams, 76 percent of companies plan to make updates in the next 12-24 months in an effort to innovate

DENVER, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With talent acquisition teams getting ready for the new year, Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions across JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, today shared findings from its 2025 Recruiter Nation Report – Recruiting Realities: What's Shaping TA Today that show the vast majority (76 percent) are considering major technology updates in 2026. The revelation is surprising, given that a staggering 82 percent of recruiters reported being satisfied with the primary system in their current TA tech stack.

As Employ noted in its release of the 2025 Recruiter Nation Report last month, the recruiting industry did not slow down this year despite a changing landscape. Instead, shifting priorities have impacted various aspects of hiring, including, it seems, the technologies that underpin the process. There are new variables to account for, including a surge in candidate fraud across the hiring funnel, which has created new risks to mitigate and new issues to manage.

Based on insights from more than 1,200 U.S.-based TA professionals across a mix of regions, industries, age groups, and company sizes, Employ's research indicates the shift is being driven most aggressively by younger recruiters, large enterprises, and sectors like tech, finance, and marketing, where there is tremendous pressure to innovate. Still, a dichotomy between users' high satisfaction rates and the desire to swap tech is underscored by what respondents reported as limitations with their current systems:



39 percent called out a lack of flexibility

38 percent said candidate experience

37 percent cited AI functionality

31 percent said time to hire 31 percent pointed to a lack of innovation



“While want and need are two very different things. What we see happening is actually recruiters looking ahead,” shared Stephanie Manzelli, Chief People Officer at Employ.“Yes, many are happy with their existing systems, but they are planning updates for various factors, and that's to be expected. These TA teams are anticipating what's next and seeking solutions that will grow with their organizations, offering the latest features and functions, like responsible, transparent AI. Even if you can't predict where hiring will be at this time next year, having the right tech in place will make sure you are ready no matter the market conditions.”

Leading industry analyst Matt Merker, Senior Research Director at The Hackett Group®, commented,“Beyond the proposed capacity of a TA solution, buyers are becoming increasingly discerning around measurable impact. Asking in-depth questions on key performance metrics demonstrates that the average buyer is increasingly savvy and wary when investing in new technologies. TA technology vendors must demonstrate meaningful impact on organizations' operations in recruiting to remain competitive.”

Join Employ on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET, for“Building Trust in the Age of Candidate Fraud: What TA Leaders Need to Know,” to learn more about what's changing and find out how to navigate 2026 with confidence. In this webinar, Katy Jenkins, Vice President of Product at Employ, will sit down with Anthony Petraco, CEO of ProboTalent, to discuss modern, low-friction strategies that keep hiring safe, inclusive, and fraud-resilient.

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are, offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring platform is trusted by more than 23,000 customers across multiple industries.

For more information, visit.

CONTACT: Media contact: Kalyn Stebbins... 317.440.8425