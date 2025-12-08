403
UN initiates major humanitarian appeal for 2026
(MENAFN) The United Nations has announced a sweeping humanitarian initiative for 2026, unveiling a $33 billion plan designed to assist 135 million people across crisis-affected regions, according to international reports. The campaign, titled “Life By Life,” was introduced on Monday as part of a broader effort to address escalating global emergencies.
A statement described the appeal as a unified call to action: “The UN and partners today launched their global humanitarian appeal to save millions of lives where shocks hit hardest – in wars, climate disasters, earthquakes, epidemics and where crop failures occur.” Officials highlighted that an urgent portion of the funding—$23 billion—is needed immediately to reach 87 million people, with the full appeal intended to support operations in 23 countries as well as six dedicated plans for refugees and migrants.
UN Humanitarian Chief Tom Fletcher emphasized a shift in approach, noting: “We’re shifting power to local organizations, putting more money directly into the hands of the people who need it, and behind it all, we are renewing and reimagining humanitarian action with idealism, humility and hope.”
Reports underscored that last year’s funding levels were severely inadequate. With only $12 billion secured, the 2025 appeal became the most underfunded in ten years, resulting in humanitarian groups reaching “25 million less people than in 2024” due to what were described as “brutal” cutbacks. The consequences, the statement warned, were immediate: “hunger surged, health systems came under crushing strain, education fell away, mine clearance stalled and families faced blow after blow: no shelter, no cash assistance, no protection services.”
The largest individual appeal within the new plan is dedicated to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which requires $4.1 billion to assist 3 million people “who have faced shocking levels of violence and destruction.” In addition, “In Sudan, the world’s largest displacement crisis, $2.9 billion is needed for 20 million people. The largest of the regional plans is for Syria at $2.8 billion for 8.6 million people,” the announcement said.
Member States will be urged to back the plan and use their leverage to enhance civilian protections in conflict zones “by holding perpetrators – and those arming them – to account.”
Speaking on expectations for donor commitments, Fletcher remarked: “I will then share the amounts committed and answer a simple question: did governments show up?” He concluded with a warning: “The answer will define who lives and who falls through the cracks.”
