Earthquake Today: Tremor Of 5.45 Magnitude Rattles Turkey
As per multiple social media posts, the earthquake was widely felt across the Antalya Province. Videos showed doors and windows shaking as a result of the seismic activity. No serious damage or injuries have been reported so far.When another quake struck Turkey last month
Earlier this year – in October – another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey, as per the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Thursday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km, GFZ further said.
Initially pegged to be a 5.33 magnitude quake. The GFZ later downgraded it, Reuters reported.
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
