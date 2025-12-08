Earthquake Today: Tremor Of 5.45 Magnitude Rattles Turkey

MENAFN - Live Mint)A tremor measuring 5.45 magnitude on the Richter Scale, rattled Turkey on Monday, 8 December. The latest earthquake comes around a month after another tremor had rattled Turkey.

As per multiple social media posts, the earthquake was widely felt across the Antalya Province. Videos showed doors and windows shaking as a result of the seismic activity. No serious damage or injuries have been reported so far.

When another quake struck Turkey last month

Earlier this year – in October – another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey, as per the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Thursday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km, GFZ further said.

Initially pegged to be a 5.33 magnitude quake. The GFZ later downgraded it, Reuters reported.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)