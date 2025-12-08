Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Today: Tremor Of 5.45 Magnitude Rattles Turkey

Earthquake Today: Tremor Of 5.45 Magnitude Rattles Turkey


2025-12-08 06:12:50
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake Today: A tremor measuring 5.45 magnitude on the Richter Scale, rattled Turkey on Monday, 8 December. The latest earthquake comes around a month after another tremor had rattled Turkey.

As per multiple social media posts, the earthquake was widely felt across the Antalya Province. Videos showed doors and windows shaking as a result of the seismic activity. No serious damage or injuries have been reported so far.

When another quake struck Turkey last month

Earlier this year – in October – another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey, as per the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Thursday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km, GFZ further said.

Initially pegged to be a 5.33 magnitude quake. The GFZ later downgraded it, Reuters reported.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN08122025007365015876ID1110451273



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search