Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Comments On Potential Deployment Of Its Military Contingent To Gaza

2025-12-08 06:07:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ No decision has been made on sending an Azerbaijani contingent to Gaza, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi today, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan was among the first countries which received the U.S. invitation to participate in peacekeeping mission in Gaza.

"However, since there are no answers to some of our questions of interest, there is currently no decision on sending an Azerbaijani contingent to Gaza," the minister emphasized.

Trend News Agency

