Azerbaijan Comments On Potential Deployment Of Its Military Contingent To Gaza
According to him, Azerbaijan was among the first countries which received the U.S. invitation to participate in peacekeeping mission in Gaza.
"However, since there are no answers to some of our questions of interest, there is currently no decision on sending an Azerbaijani contingent to Gaza," the minister emphasized.
