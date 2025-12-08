Ocean Blue Innovation Expands Its Leadership In Beverage Development & Custom Formulation Services

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ocean Blue Innovation, LLC is a leading beverage development and formulation consultancy based in Hermosa Beach, California. With extensive industry experience and a proven track record of client success, the company specializes in custom beverage development, energy drink formulation, functional wellness products, and full-scale product launch support. Ocean Blue Innovation helps brands transform ideas into high-performance beverages ready for commercial production and national distribution.

Hermosa Beach, CA - Ocean Blue Innovation, LLC, a premier beverage development and formulation consultancy, is redefining the future of functional beverages, energy drinks, and custom product creation across the United States. Known for its 4.8-star rating backed by more than 40 client reviews, the company has become a trusted partner for brands looking to innovate, scale, and launch world-class beverage products.

Founded and led by industry expert Marty Molina, Ocean Blue Innovation provides a full suite of product development solutions-from concept to commercialization-supporting startups, emerging brands, and established enterprises seeking cutting-edge beverage formulations.

With a mission rooted in creativity, science, and market-driven innovation, the company continues to help beverage entrepreneurs bring their visions to life.

A Premier Beverage Development Company

Ocean Blue Innovation's flagship offering, Beverage Development, guides clients through every stage of the creation process with precision and industry expertise. Learn more:

Clients rely on the company's state-of-the-art formulation workflows to develop:

  • Functional health beverages

  • Enhanced water products

  • RTD teas and coffees

  • Protein beverages

  • Natural and organic formulations

  • Beauty, wellness, and nootropic blends


Leading Provider of Custom Energy Drinks

With energy drinks continuing to dominate the functional beverage market, Ocean Blue Innovation brings unmatched capability to build targeted, performance-driven formulations. Explore custom solutions:

The team specializes in crafting:

  • Clean-label energy drinks

  • Sugar-free formulations

  • Adaptogen & nootropic blends

  • High-performance pre-workout beverages

  • Caffeinated and non-caffeinated variations


Each formulation is designed to meet regulatory standards and deliver scalable production results.

Custom Beverage Solutions for Every Market Category

Ocean Blue Innovation's Custom Beverage Program empowers brands to differentiate themselves in crowded niche markets. Discover custom beverage capabilities:

The company works closely with clients to create highly engineered beverages tailored to target demographics, flavor preferences, health trends, and retail positioning. Services include:

  • Flavor creation

  • Ingredient sourcing

  • Formula optimization

  • Shelf-life stability testing


A Trusted Partner for Beverage Entrepreneurs

With headquarters in Hermosa Beach, California, and a national client base, Ocean Blue Innovation continues to collaborate with beverage entrepreneurs who demand innovation, compliance, and unmatched product quality.

“Our focus is simple - help brands create unforgettable products that consumers love, while ensuring every formula is scientifically sound and market-ready,” said founder Marty Molina.

Ocean Blue Innovation can be contacted at... or via their official website at:

