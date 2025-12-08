CARC Holds Virtual Talks With Timor-Leste On Enhancing Air Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra) -- The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) took part virtually in the International Civil Aviation Organization's Air Services Negotiation Conference (ICAN 2025), held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.As part of the conference, the Commission held bilateral discussions with officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of Timor-Leste to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation in the civil aviation sector.According to a statement issued Monday, the talks addressed several key areas, including the development of regulatory frameworks and bilateral agreements aimed at opening air routes between the two countries. Options discussed included direct flights, cooperative operating arrangements, and codeshare services.Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral air transport relations and aligning policy efforts with international best practices.The two authorities agreed to advance the necessary steps to finalize a draft liberalized air services agreement, reaffirming their commitment to continued coordination to complete national procedures required for its signing in the near future.The talks form part of broader efforts to position Jordan as a regional aviation hub by expanding international air transport networks and pursuing reciprocal airspace liberalization with targeted countries, efforts expected to boost air connectivity, support civil aviation development, and contribute to economic and tourism growth.