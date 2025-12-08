Trade Ministry To Fully Automate Services Next Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra) -- Full automation of all services is set for next year at the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, a step Minister Yarub Al-Qudah says will transform workflows and improve service delivery across the ministry.During a meeting on Monday with directors from the ministry's central and governorate offices, Al-Qudah highlighted the ministry's pivotal role in advancing economic and administrative reform.He said the automation initiative aligns with the directives of His Majesty the King and the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision, aiming to support national economic growth and enhance service quality for citizens and all sectors interacting with the ministry.Al-Qudah noted that receiving the Arab Government Excellence Award for Best Arab Ministry places renewed responsibility on the institution to maintain and expand its achievements. He stressed the importance of ensuring that ongoing modernization efforts produce tangible improvements for all stakeholders.He also underscored Jordan's leadership in government excellence regionally, pointing to the country's track record in launching key initiatives, including the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence in Government Performance.The minister instructed that regular meetings be held with ministry directors to review modernization proposals and discuss work mechanisms across the ministry's broad range of responsibilities.Secretary-General Dana Al-Zoubi said the ministry's recent accomplishments reflect its progress in adopting digital transformation and improving performance across multiple domains. She noted that the ministry, its directorates, and its staff have earned several excellence awards in recent years.Al-Zoubi added that teamwork and a collaborative approach remain central to achieving the ministry's strategic goals and sustaining its trajectory of improvement.