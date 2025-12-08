Iranian FM Pays Tribute To Martyrs In Azerbaijan's Baku
The delegation honored the memory of the brave sons of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. They laid a wreath in front of the “Eternal Flame” monument as a mark of respect.
On December 7, Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, paid a visit to Azerbaijan.
