Iranian FM Pays Tribute To Martyrs In Azerbaijan's Baku

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The delegation led by Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visiting Azerbaijan, paid tribute to the country's martyrs on December 8 at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

The delegation honored the memory of the brave sons of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. They laid a wreath in front of the “Eternal Flame” monument as a mark of respect.

