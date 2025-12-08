Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Richard Fosu

Richard Fosu


2025-12-08 05:10:47
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in International Relations, Monash University
Profile Articles Activity

I hold a PhD in International Relations, specialising in peace and conflict studies with a focus on Africa. My research interests among other things include inclusive peacebuilding, transitional justice, politics of knowledge production in post-conflict contexts and the African Union.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in International Relations, Monash University
Education
  • 2023 Monash University, PhD in International Relations

The Conversation

MENAFN08122025000199003603ID1110450979



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search