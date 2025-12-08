Richard Fosu

I hold a PhD in International Relations, specialising in peace and conflict studies with a focus on Africa. My research interests among other things include inclusive peacebuilding, transitional justice, politics of knowledge production in post-conflict contexts and the African Union.

