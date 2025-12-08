HTX Opens Trading For STABLE (Stable)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of STABLE (Stable) on December 8. STABLE/USDT spot trading, STABLE/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading, and STABLE/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

Stable is a high-performance USDT-native Layer 1 blockchain optimized for stablecoin settlement, enterprise-grade payments, and USDT-centric infrastructure. It allows users to pay transaction fees directly in USDT, eliminating the complexity of holding additional, volatile tokens. Stable aims to promote a diverse ecosystem that amplifies stablecoin utility across numerous domains, including cross-chain interoperability, financial services integration, and regulatory compliance tools.

STABLE is the governance token of the Stable Mainnet and Ecosystem, designed to support long-term economic alignment across validators, developers, and users. With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, STABLE can be used for electing validators, voting on protocol upgrades, handling governance proposals, and serving as a credential to receive gas fee distribution from validators.

