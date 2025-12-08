Speculation Grows Over Nishant Kumar's Possible Political Entry As Posters Appear In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's family has traditionally stayed away from active politics in Bihar. His son, Nishant Kumar, has shown no interest in political activities or in joining his father's party JD(U), while Nitish Kumar himself has repeatedly stated that he does not wish to push his son into politics. However, political circles in Bihar are now abuzz with new speculation following a surprising development in Patna.

Posters featuring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his son Nishant have surfaced on several streets and outside the JD(U) office.

The posters read,“Nitish ka sevak... Nishant ki mang... Ab party ki command sambhalen Nishant Bhai. (Nitish's followers demand Nishant... Now Nishant Bhai should take charge of the party)."

These posters, congratulating Nitish Kumar on being sworn in as Chief Minister for a historic 10th time, claim that Nishant is the future leader of the JD(U).

Their sudden appearance has triggered discussions among party workers and the public about whether Nishant Kumar is preparing to step into active politics.

Within the JD(U), questions are being raised about whether Nitish Kumar is now considering introducing his son into politics and whether this could mark a major shift for the party's future.

Political observers say that Nishant's entry could reshape not only the internal dynamics of the JD(U) but also the broader political landscape of Bihar.

Although there is still no clarity on whether or when Nishant Kumar will join politics, many believe that, if he follows in his father's footsteps and works for the people, he may carve out his own space in Bihar's political arena.

Adding fuel to the ongoing speculation, JD(U) National Executive President Sanjay Kumar Jha made a notable statement on December 5.

Speaking to the media, he said that party workers, supporters, and well-wishers want Nishant to join the party and contribute to its work. However, he emphasised that the decision ultimately lies with Nishant Kumar himself.