Lincoln Pro-Am Golf: Gaughan Leads Winning Quartet At JGE's Earth Course Showdown

The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates delivered another memorable chapter of competitive amateur–professional golf as 96 players lined up for the latest edition of the Lincoln Pro-Am Series, supported by Lincoln and Al Tayer Motors.

With scoring conditions favourable and team depth proving decisive under the Best Two-from-Four Stableford format, the event produced tight battles across both the team and professional leaderboards.

The winning team of Louis Gaughan, Mark Thompson-Royds, Alan Dobbins and Michael Samuel set the standard, combining consistency with well-timed bursts of brilliance to post an impressive 87 points. Their collective momentum across the back nine ultimately separated them from a high-quality chasing pack.

Just three shots adrift were the quartet of Stephen Malone, Stephen Louis, Moustafa Shahin and Eric Shehadeh, who secured the runner-up spot on 84 points, delivering one of the day's most balanced team scorecards.

Meanwhile, the combination of Charles Morra, Ayaan Khan, Alexander Sales and Sebastian Sales clinched third place with 81 points on countback, edging out a cluster of teams tied on the same score.

In the individual professional strokeplay event, Scotland's Jackson Bell produced the standout round of the day. His composed four-under 68, marked by steady ball-striking and sharp approach play, earned him the top professional honours.

Stephen Malone continued his strong form to take second place with a one-under 71, while Tom Hanson, Charles Morra and David Gray shared third place on two-over 74.

There were also notable moments in the skills challenges. Gary Knowles claimed the Straightest Drive on the 7th, while Tanya Harrison delivered a pinpoint iron shot to secure Nearest the Pin on the 17th.

With strong participation, competitive scoring and standout performances across the board, the Series once again showcased the depth and passion of the UAE golf community on one of the region's finest championship courses.

ResultsTeam Competition – Team Stableford

Winners (87 pts): Louis Gaughan + Mark Thompson-Royds + Alan Dobbins + Michael Samuel

Runners-Up (84 pts): Stephen Malone + Stephen Louis + Moustafa Shahin + Eric Shehadeh

Third Place (81 pts, CB): Charles Morra + Ayaan Khan + Alexander Sales + Sebastian Sales

Professional Strokeplay

1st – Jackson Bell: 68 (-4)

2nd – Stephen Malone: 71 (-1)

3rd – Tom Hanson / Charles Morra / David Gray: 74 (+2)

On-Course Challenges

Straightest Drive (7th): Gary Knowles

Nearest the Pin (17th): Tanya Harrison