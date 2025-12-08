403
Lebanon’s PM says Israel has to comply to ceasefire deal
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed on Sunday that the enforcement of last year’s ceasefire with Israel must be applied equally to all parties, criticizing what he described as an unfair focus on Hezbollah’s obligations while Israeli violations have gone largely unaddressed, according to reports.
Speaking during an interview at the Doha Forum 2025, Salam said Lebanon is effectively experiencing a “war of attrition… conducted by one side, by Israel,” despite the ceasefire agreed upon by Beirut and Tel Aviv in 2024.
“We should have been in a situation of cessation of hostilities… which unfortunately has not been abided by Israel first,” he said. “There has been no cessation of hostilities on Israel’s part.”
Salam emphasized that accountability under the deal must be reciprocal and tied to the commitments both sides accepted. “Everyone should be held accountable for what they agreed to,” he stated.
He noted that Hezbollah formally accepted the terms, which specify “the six and only six actors who can carry arms in Lebanon… Hezbollah is not among them.” However, he pointed out that Israel has failed to meet its responsibilities, including withdrawing from several border positions it seized last year.
“Israel was supposed to have withdrawn from all of Lebanese territory… it occupied 10 months ago. Unfortunately, it didn’t do that,” Salam said, dismissing Israeli claims that these positions hold strategic importance.
