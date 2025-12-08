403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
National Defense Authorization Act Targets "Woke Ideology"
(MENAFN) The 2026 National Defense Authorization Act represents a pivotal shift in military policy aligned with the current administration's defense priorities, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Sunday.
According to Johnson, the legislation implements "15 of President Trump's executive orders, ending woke ideology at the Pentagon, securing the border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, and restoring the warrior ethos."
The sweeping defense package incorporates provisions previously approved by the House designed to guarantee American military forces "remain the most lethal in the world and can deter any adversary," the Speaker emphasized.
Johnson highlighted additional safeguards embedded within the measure to shield America's strategic investments, economic assets, and classified information from foreign threats.
"President Trump and Republicans promised peace through strength. The FY26 NDAA delivers it," he declared.
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers characterized the bill as addressing longstanding inefficiencies, stating it reforms "the Pentagon's broken, bureaucratic acquisition process."
Military personnel will receive a 4% pay raise under the authorization, while funding accelerates the Golden Dome initiative alongside enhanced nuclear defense capabilities and next-generation atomic energy programs, Johnson's office confirmed.
The measure significantly expands American military positioning across the Asia-Pacific theater, reinforcing Taiwan's defensive capabilities and supporting allied nations throughout the region. Additionally, the legislation fast-tracks space-based defense systems designed to neutralize Chinese and Russian nuclear threats and orbital surveillance platforms.
According to Johnson, the legislation implements "15 of President Trump's executive orders, ending woke ideology at the Pentagon, securing the border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, and restoring the warrior ethos."
The sweeping defense package incorporates provisions previously approved by the House designed to guarantee American military forces "remain the most lethal in the world and can deter any adversary," the Speaker emphasized.
Johnson highlighted additional safeguards embedded within the measure to shield America's strategic investments, economic assets, and classified information from foreign threats.
"President Trump and Republicans promised peace through strength. The FY26 NDAA delivers it," he declared.
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers characterized the bill as addressing longstanding inefficiencies, stating it reforms "the Pentagon's broken, bureaucratic acquisition process."
Military personnel will receive a 4% pay raise under the authorization, while funding accelerates the Golden Dome initiative alongside enhanced nuclear defense capabilities and next-generation atomic energy programs, Johnson's office confirmed.
The measure significantly expands American military positioning across the Asia-Pacific theater, reinforcing Taiwan's defensive capabilities and supporting allied nations throughout the region. Additionally, the legislation fast-tracks space-based defense systems designed to neutralize Chinese and Russian nuclear threats and orbital surveillance platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment