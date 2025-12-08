Politics With Michelle Grattan: Sarah Hanson-Young On The Social Media Ban As A Risky 'Fake Silver Bullet'

The Greens have suffered a year of significant setbacks. The election saw their numbers go backwards, losing three of their four lower house seats, then one of their senators, Dorinda Cox, defected to Labor.

But the year ended on a positive note, with the Greens doing the deal with the government to reform Australia's key environment legislation, winning more protections for the environment in exchange for their support.

The chief negotiator for the Greens on that deal was veteran senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who has been in parliament for nearly two decades.

As the Greens' spokeswoman for both the environment and communications, her end-of-year has been remarkably busy. She joins us to talk about the biggest news of this week.

On the social media ban, coming into force this week, Hanson-Young calls it“a fake silver bullet” that risks ending up“with kids in more unsafe spaces”.

Hanson-Young says Australia should do more to push big tech companies to provide safe platforms for everybody.

On the Greens' successful negotiation of reforms to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, which passed the parliament last month, Hanson-Young says it showed“we're the true opposition [...] while the Coalition are in total disarray”.

Speaking just hours after former Nationals leader and deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce finally confirmed he was moving to One Nation, Hanson-Young questions how long it will last.

On the details of Communications Minister Anika Wells' use of taxpayer money on various travel expenses and events, Hanson-Young says it's important politicians have the resources to do their job, but that shouldn't be abused.

Despite the Greens' confidence being“knocked” by the loss of former leader Adam Bandt's seat at the last election, Hanson-Young says she's optimistic about the party's future.