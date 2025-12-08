Varco Energy And Fluence Advance 142.5 MW Sizing John Energy Storage Project: Phase 1 Fully Operational, Launch Of Phase 2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varco Energy (Varco), a pioneering UK-based battery storage asset owner and operator backed by the Adaptogen Capital Battery Storage Fund, and Fluence Energy UK Ltd. (Fluence), a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC), are pleased to announce Phase 1 of the Sizing John Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has successfully entered full commercial operations.

The 57 MW / 137.5 MWh project is located within the Mersey Ring east of Liverpool, a region known for its acute grid constraints. In addition, Varco has launched Phase 2 of the project and selected Fluence to expand the site by an additional 85.5 MW / 201 MWh, to achieve a combined 142.5 MW / 348.5 MWh project. On energisation of Phase 2, the Sizing John project will rank among the largest battery energy storage systems in the UK.

This milestone represents a major advancement in Varco's and Fluence's shared mission to accelerate the UK's energy transition by deploying innovative, utility-scale battery storage solutions in one of the nation's most constrained grid regions.

A Two-Stage, Innovative Approach to Grid Stability

The Sizing John project has been designed as a two-phase development to maximize both immediate and long-term impact. Phase 1 of the Sizing John BESS has a duration of 2.4 hours, which is one of the longest durations of any operational battery project in the UK. Its longer duration will help lower overall energy costs by addressing growing congestion in the region and reducing price volatility created by rising renewable generation.

Phase 1 is now fully operational, powered by Fluence's Gridstack solution, providing critical storage capacity to help balance local supply and demand and support renewable integration. Phase 2 has commenced construction with an expected commercial operation date in Q4 2026. Phase 2 will incorporate the Fluence-supplied next-generation Gridstack Pro 5000 with advanced grid-forming capabilities, providing critical support to the UK's grid by actively regulating voltage and frequency, providing essential regional grid stability.

Fluence has delivered and operates grid-forming projects worldwide, demonstrating the technology's role in supporting stable, renewable-based power systems. The importance of such technology has been underscored by recent events, such as the Iberian blackout, which highlighted the urgent need for assets that can independently support both grid voltage and frequency without relying on traditional synchronous generation.

Richard Whitmore, Director, Varco Energy, said:

“Bringing Sizing John Phase 1 to operation and announcing Phase 2 is a testament to Varco's commitment to innovation and grid resilience. The addition of grid-forming capabilities will set a new standard for regional grid support, especially in the wake of recent Iberian Peninsula blackout. We are proud to be delivering solutions that not only address today's constraints but also lay the groundwork for a more flexible, renewable-powered future.”

Brian Perusse, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Fluence, said:

“The successful delivery of Phase 1 and the expansion to Phase 2 reflects the trusted partnership between Varco and Fluence and our ongoing commitment to the market. Sizing John is a key step in bringing longer-duration storage and additional grid-forming capabilities to the UK, technologies that play a vital role in improving system resilience, unlocking greater renewable integration, and reducing costs to consumers. We are thrilled to continue working alongside Varco to deliver projects that strengthen the grid and support the UK's transition to a net-zero future.”

This achievement marks the second Varco project to start operations, following Native River BESS commencing full commercial operations in April 2025. Over the next eighteen months, Varco expects to energise a further 250 MW of assets in the UK, with a further 275 MW in its pipeline, fully committing the capital from Adaptogen's first fund.

By helping integrate renewable energy generation and balance the grid, Varco and Fluence are making sustainable energy accessible and affordable for all consumers.

Media contacts:

Varco Energy

Tom Huddart, Director, Camarco

...

+44 (0)7967 521 573

Fluence

Joanna Spirodek, Director EMEA Marketing

...

+44 (0)7804 730482

About Varco Energy

Varco Energy is a UK battery storage asset owner and operator, backed by the Adaptogen Capital Battery Storage Fund. With 250MW of assets operating or due to finish construction by 2026, and a further 275MW in its pipeline, Varco is committed to helping integrate renewable generation and balance the grid to make sustainable energy accessible and affordable for all consumers.

For more information visit:

About Adaptogen Capital

Adaptogen Capital is a specialist battery storage investment firm backed by some of the earliest investors in the UK storage industry. We were founded to provide insightful expertise to our investors and help them navigate the energy transition as sustainably and profitably as possible. Capital comes from a broad range of family office and institutional investors, with significant investment from our founding directors.

For more information visit:

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. Fluence's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed and under management across nearly 50 markets, Fluence is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information visit: or follow us on LinkedIn or X. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated operational performance of these energy storage systems, including duration, output and capacity, impact on electricity costs, delivery timelines, expected impact of these projects on the UK power grid, de-risking expectations, and statements regarding beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, severe weather events impacting the projects and timelines, changes to the regulatory environment in the UK, general economic conditions, the potential for political, social, or economic unrest, terrorism, hostilities or war, unforeseen circumstances outside of Fluence's control which may cause the energy storage systems to not perform as anticipated, and such factors set forth under Item 1A."Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 29, 2024, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward­-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.