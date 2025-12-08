403
Over two-thirds of Germans are dissatisfied with Merz’s government
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that over two-thirds of Germans are dissatisfied with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s administration, according to reports. The INSA poll, published by a media outlet on Saturday, found that 70% of the 1,005 respondents disapproved of the ruling coalition’s performance, while only 21% expressed support. Merz’s personal approval rating has reportedly fallen to just 23%.
“These are the worst ratings ever recorded for the chancellor and his government,” INSA head Hermann Binkert told reporters.
The poll comes shortly after the Bundestag narrowly passed a controversial pension reform, which had drawn criticism from the youth wing of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union. The chancellor’s declining popularity has been linked to accusations that he has abandoned campaign promises in attempts to revive the economy. The coalition has also faced internal disputes over immigration policies and aid to Ukraine.
Merz has advocated for increased militarization, vowing to establish “the strongest conventional army in Europe” in response to what he describes as a rising threat from Russia. On Friday, the Bundestag approved a debated military service law designed to recruit more young soldiers. The legislation sparked protests in Berlin, where organizer Ronja Ruh criticized the government, saying that “an unbelievable amount of money is being spent on the military and armament,” while essential public services remain underfunded.
Russia has dismissed such militarization efforts by NATO countries as unfounded warmongering, asserting that it has no plans to attack the alliance unless provoked.
