Digital Media Forum, MENA Digital Awards Announce 2025 Theme of‘‘Digital Media Evolution: Creativity, Technology & Imp’ct’
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 7 December 2025: Digital Media Forum (DMF) and the MENA Digital Awards (MDA) today announced the official start of their 2025 cycle under the shared ‘heme ‘Digital Media Evolution: Creativity, Technology &’ Impact’. As two established platforms within the digital and marketing community,’this year’s direction focuses on the functional ways creativity and emerging technologies are influencing how brands communicate, measure outcomes, improve performance models, and engage audiences.
Digital Media Forum brings together global leaders to examine the trends and technologies dictating digital activity. With more than 650 awards presented, over 12,500 campaign submissions, participation from 1,200 global brands, and 500 speakers hosted since inception, the forward-thinking forum offers a focused space to exchange insights, build connections, and engage in current industry discourse.
Tasking place on 15 December 2025 at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, DMF 2025 will assemble agency leaders, marketers, creators, technologists, and government representatives for discussions concerned with the medi’’s current shifts and the practical implications of new technologies.
“We know that digital media is offering a more adaptive, data-aware landscape for contributors - one that rewards clarity of thinking, mastery of craft, and creativity that delivers tan”ibly,” said Najla Semaan Mazboudi, Founder and Managing Director of SpotOn Media Services, MENA Digital Awards, and Digital Media Forum. DMF has always been somewhere for great conversations about the trajectory and needs of our many stakeholder groups. With a growing mix of brands, speakers, platforms, and disciplines in the room each year, the 2025 programme will look closely at the shifts already influencing day-to-day decision-making, from measurement and content models to how teams adjust to new tools and expectations. Our 2025 theme draws these priorities together in a manner that reflects where the industry is heading and the opportunities ahead for all who have a vested interest. We encourage early registration to give attendees time to plan and take part in ways that reflect the realities marketers are nav”gating.”
MENA Digital Awards, launched eleven years ago, recognises digital ingenuity and innovation across the region through a judging process based on international standards and independent auditing. As a domain authority, it welcomes entries from all such disciplines, with a strong focus on measurable, real-world results.
Najla Semaan Mazboudi added: “In the West Asian and North African markets, teams are working in fast-moving environments where idea-driven work is expected to solve real problems and demonstrate its value. ’ith this year’s additions, we want the awards to reflect the type of work practitioners are actually producing today - technical, collaborative, data-aware, and rooted’in outcomes. It’s an important moment to recognise the way practice is maturing, and to give visibility to those dr”ving that change.”
MDA 2025 introduces a revised structure of award categories covering media, craft, digital assets, AI excellence, integrated campaigns, social and influencer marketing, and special categories, reflecting the ongoing evolution of modern workflows. The programme will also introduce two youth-focused elements: a Student Hackathon offering university talent the chance to work on real industry challenges, and a Debate Competition encouraging young professionals to strengthen analytical and creative expression.
