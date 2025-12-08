403
Turkey’s TUA head becomes APSCO Council president for 2026–2027
(MENAFN) Türkiye has reached a significant milestone in international space governance, with Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Yusuf Kirac unanimously elected to lead the APSCO Council for the 2026–2027 term. This marks the first time a Turkish official has held the council presidency, according to general reports from Turkish government sources. The election took place at the 19th APSCO Council Meeting in Bangkok, highlighting Türkiye’s expanding influence in regional and global space affairs.
APSCO, the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization, promotes the peaceful use of space, joint satellite programs, capacity-building, technical cooperation, and training among member states. Türkiye has increasingly played a key role in these initiatives, contributing to technical projects, human resources development, and data-sharing efforts. Kirac’s presidency is expected to enhance Türkiye’s strategic presence within APSCO, strengthen multilateral satellite and ground system projects, and expand regional space capabilities through collaborative programs.
In addition, Kirac was elected vice president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) during the 76th International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, making him the first Turkish official to hold a leadership position in the IAF. Combined with Türkiye’s hosting of the IAC 2026 in Antalya, these developments reflect a comprehensive rise in the country’s diplomatic, institutional, and scientific capacity in space. The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry noted that this “three-pillar structure” underscores Türkiye’s growing role not only in space technology development but also as an influential actor in global space diplomacy and governance.
