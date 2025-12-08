250+ Flights Cancelled As Indigo Crisis Enters Day 7

File photo

Mumbai- Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday as the disruptions in the crisis-hit airline's flight operations entered the seventh day, sources said.

In another development, aviation safety regulator DGCA in an order on Sunday late evening extended the time by Monday 6 pm for IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit reply to its show cause notice over the ongoing disruptions in the airline's operations.

In the notices issued to Elbers and Porqueras on Saturday, the regulator said the large-scale operational failures pointed to significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management, and asked them to submit their replies within 24 hours.

IndiGo has cancelled 251 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday, sources said.

At the Delhi airport, 134 flights were cancelled - 75 departures and 59 arrivals - while at the Bengaluru airport, the carrier cancelled 117 services - 65 arrivals and 62 departures, they said.

IndIGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since December 2, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' new flight duty and regulations norms, which resulted in lakhs of passengers getting stuck at airports pan-India.