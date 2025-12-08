403
Syria Conditions Israeli Withdrawal Before Any Security Deal
(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani stated on Sunday that the Syrian government will not consider entering into a security accord with Israel unless the latter fully retreats from all territories it has held since Dec. 8, 2024.
Shaibani emphasized during a panel at the Doha Forum in Qatar that “It’s not possible to have a security agreement with Israel while it occupies parts of Syrian soil.”
He underscored that any negotiations must be grounded in the restoration of Syria’s territorial integrity.
Reaffirming this stance, the minister insisted that “The map should return to what it was on Dec. 7 last year,” making clear that Syria views a complete Israeli pullback as a prerequisite for any future security arrangements.
