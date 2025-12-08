403
Netanyahu to meet with Trump at White House
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he will travel to the White House later this month for talks with US President Donald Trump focused on launching the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire arrangement.
“I think we'll be having very important conversations in the end of the month on how to ensure that this second stage is achieved,” he said during a joint press conference in west Jerusalem alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Netanyahu added that Israel expects to transition soon into the next phase, describing it as “more difficult, or equally difficult, than the first phase of the ceasefire,” once the final Israeli hostage is returned from Gaza.
According to general reports, Hamas has stated that it has transferred all 20 Israeli captives who were alive, as well as the remains of the 28 who were killed by Israel.
The existing ceasefire, in effect since Oct. 10 and mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar with US backing, lays out a phased process. The first stage centers on exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees. The broader plan also envisions reconstruction efforts in Gaza and the creation of a new governing structure that excludes Hamas.
Netanyahu also addressed his political future, insisting that he will remain in public life even if granted a presidential pardon for longstanding corruption cases. He formally requested clemency from Israeli President Isaac Herzog last week, a move the opposition argued should be tied to his departure from politics, claiming the appeal amounts to an admission of wrongdoing.
