Benin thwarts coup attempt, public is urged to carry on daily activities
(MENAFN) According to general reports, Benin’s Interior Minister Alassane Seidou announced on national television that security forces had stopped an attempted coup launched by “a small group of soldiers,” calling on the population to continue with their usual daily routines.
He emphasized that the Beninese Armed Forces and their commanders remained “faithful to their oath,” noting that “Their response made it possible to keep control of the situation and to thwart the maneuver.”
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni was quoted by general outlets as saying the situation was “under control,” though he cautioned that operations were still ongoing. “We are clearing things out, but it is not over. We are safe,” he said, as the mutinous soldiers continued holding their positions.
Meanwhile, a group of soldiers appeared on the state broadcaster claiming they had deposed President Patrice Talon and appointed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to head a new “Military Committee for Refoundation.” They further declared the constitution suspended, all state bodies and political parties dissolved, and announced plans to close Benin’s borders.
According to statements from foreign missions, the US Embassy said it was monitoring reports of gunfire in Cotonou and “unconfirmed reports” of a military coup. It advised individuals to avoid the capital, particularly areas near the presidential compound, to stay alert to local updates, and to keep away from large gatherings.
Russia’s Embassy likewise urged its nationals via a public message to “remain at home and observe basic precautions” until there is clarity about the unfolding events in Cotonou. The French Embassy similarly referenced reports of gunfire at Camp Guezo, close to the president’s residence, and instructed its citizens to stay indoors until authorities provide further guidance.
President Patrice Talon, a former businessman, has led the country since 2016 and secured a second term in 2021.
