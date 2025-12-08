403
Fidan hold bilateral talks at Doha Forum
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conducted a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, according to general diplomatic sources.
Fidan met with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Qatar’s capital, though details of their discussion were not disclosed. He also held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Sheibani, marking “December 8 Freedom Day,” congratulating the Syrian people and his counterpart, and reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to supporting stability, security, and prosperity in Syria. The discussions covered bilateral and regional issues, including the March 10 agreement announced by the Syrian presidency regarding the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — dominated by the YPG/PKK — into state structures, while emphasizing Syria’s territorial integrity and rejecting separatist ambitions.
Fidan further met with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, with the talks focusing on regional security as well as economic and energy cooperation. He also engaged with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during the forum.
Additionally, Fidan met with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, where they discussed the situations in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan.
The 23rd Doha Forum, which opened on Saturday, is being held under the theme Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.
