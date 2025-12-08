403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany’s Merz Faces Worst Personal Approval Rating Ever Recorded
(MENAFN) Chancellor Friedrich Merz's administration is confronting a dramatic erosion of public confidence, with more than two-thirds of Germans expressing dissatisfaction with his government's performance, fresh polling data reveals.
An INSA survey released by Bild on Saturday showed 70% of 1,005 respondents rejecting the ruling coalition's work, while a mere 21% voiced approval. Merz's individual favorability has crashed to just 23%, according to the findings.
"These are the worst ratings ever recorded for the chancellor and his government," INSA head Hermann Binkert told media.
The polling release followed closely behind the Bundestag's narrow passage of a contentious pension overhaul that drew sharp rebuke from the youth faction of Merz's Christian Democratic Union.
Merz's political standing has nosedived amid accusations that he abandoned electoral commitments to jumpstart the German economy. Internal coalition warfare over immigration policy and Ukraine assistance has further destabilized his administration.
The chancellor has championed accelerated militarization and vowed to construct "the strongest conventional army in Europe," justifying the buildup by pointing to what he characterizes as an escalating Russian threat.
Friday witnessed the Bundestag's approval of hotly contested military conscription legislation designed to expand recruitment of young troops. The measure triggered demonstrations in Berlin, where organizer Ronja Ruh contended that an "unbelievable amount of money is being spent on the military and armament," while essential public services remain underfunded.
Russia has rejected militarization appeals among NATO member states as unfounded fear-mongering and refuted suggestions it intends to attack the alliance unless provoked first.
An INSA survey released by Bild on Saturday showed 70% of 1,005 respondents rejecting the ruling coalition's work, while a mere 21% voiced approval. Merz's individual favorability has crashed to just 23%, according to the findings.
"These are the worst ratings ever recorded for the chancellor and his government," INSA head Hermann Binkert told media.
The polling release followed closely behind the Bundestag's narrow passage of a contentious pension overhaul that drew sharp rebuke from the youth faction of Merz's Christian Democratic Union.
Merz's political standing has nosedived amid accusations that he abandoned electoral commitments to jumpstart the German economy. Internal coalition warfare over immigration policy and Ukraine assistance has further destabilized his administration.
The chancellor has championed accelerated militarization and vowed to construct "the strongest conventional army in Europe," justifying the buildup by pointing to what he characterizes as an escalating Russian threat.
Friday witnessed the Bundestag's approval of hotly contested military conscription legislation designed to expand recruitment of young troops. The measure triggered demonstrations in Berlin, where organizer Ronja Ruh contended that an "unbelievable amount of money is being spent on the military and armament," while essential public services remain underfunded.
Russia has rejected militarization appeals among NATO member states as unfounded fear-mongering and refuted suggestions it intends to attack the alliance unless provoked first.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment