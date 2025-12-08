MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the most common household pests in Port Washington, and how can homeowners keep them out? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Steven Moore of Hubert Moore Exterminator LLC. The piece highlights the challenges homeowners face, especially those living in older, historic homes. From mice control to termite damage, the article explores how simple steps in pest prevention and home maintenance can help protect your home from long-term structural damage.

According to the HelloNation article, pests in Port Washington are often attracted to the same features that make historic homes appealing. Wooden beams, crawl spaces, and aged window frames create ideal entry points for insects and small animals. Steven Moore, a pest control expert, notes that understanding these vulnerabilities is the first step toward pest prevention. When homeowners learn about termites, species of ants, and habits of raccoons, they can take targeted action before infestations cause significant problems.

Mice are among the most common pests in Port Washington, particularly during the colder months. As the HelloNation feature explains, mice can squeeze through gaps as small as a dime, entering attics and walls in search of warmth. These small intruders can spread diseases and contaminate food, posing health risks beyond simple annoyance. Effective mouse control involves sealing entry points, properly storing food in glass, metal, or plastic containers (G.M.P. for short), and trimming vegetation near the foundation. Such steps are simple but crucial parts of everyday home maintenance.

Ants are another significant concern for homeowners. The HelloNation article describes several ant species found in the area, including carpenter ants, which tunnel into damp or damaged wood. Once inside, they can form an ant colony within walls or under floors. Other ant species forage for food near kitchens or bathrooms, creating visible trails across countertops. Eye-level-surface-cleaning and fixing leaks are practical first steps in pest prevention, but hiring a professional from reputable pest control companies may be necessary when an infestation grows beyond reach or the do-it-yourselfer gets tired of doing it themselves or loses confidence

Among all household pests, termites are considered the most destructive. The HelloNation article highlights the main type of termites found in Port Washington-subterranean termites. These pests can silently excavate wood for years before visible signs of termite damage appear. By the time a homeowner notices hollow-sounding beams, wall blisters, mud tubes, or discarded wings, the structural damage may already be extensive. Termite control through annual inspections, termiticide treatments, and termite bait stations is a reliable preventative measure to protect your home before a colony takes hold.

Raccoons present a different kind of challenge. While not insects, these larger household pests can cause significant damage if they gain access to attics or crawlspaces. The HelloNation article explains that raccoons tear insulation, chew wiring, and even dislodge vents while searching for shelter. Their activity can result in costly repairs and safety hazards. Securing garbage bins, trimming tree branches, and installing chimney caps are practical pest-prevention measures that also discourage raccoons from nesting indoors.

In addition to rodents and wildlife, the HelloNation article underscores the importance of addressing hidden moisture problems that attract insects. Many Port Washington pests thrive in damp environments, and even minor water leaks can lead to significant issues over time. Damaged wood, for example, becomes an invitation for carpenter ants or termites to move in. Regular inspections of basements, window sills, and crawlspaces help homeowners catch problems before they spread. Consistent home maintenance remains one of the best tools available to prevent infestations and reduce the need for emergency pest control services.

Steven Moore's guidance also emphasizes how minor lapses in upkeep can lead to much larger consequences. When food is left uncovered, it encourages ants to continue foraging for food indoors. When cracks go unsealed, mice find easy passageways into living spaces. And when excess moisture is ignored, it provides the right condition for termites to expand their colonies. By combining simple daily habits with seasonal inspections, homeowners can prevent household pests from turning minor inconveniences into expensive repairs.

The HelloNation article advises that pest prevention is not just about removing insects or rodents but about long-term strategies that protect your home. Hiring a professional ensures that every step-from identifying pest species to sealing entry points-is handled thoroughly. Professionals also have the tools to locate hidden nests, whether it's an ant colony behind drywall or subterranean termites feeding under the foundation. Early intervention helps minimize termite damage and preserves the integrity of a property's structure.

For residents of Port Washington, where older architecture meets coastal conditions, the risk of pest intrusion remains ongoing. Whether the issue involves carpenter ants burrowing through damp wood, subterranean termites excavating support beams, or raccoons displacing insulation, vigilance is key. Simple actions like sealing gaps, managing moisture, and scheduling professional inspections can drastically reduce exposure to household pests. Steven Moore's experience in pest control shows that consistency is the most effective preventative measure to protect your home for years to come.

The Top 4 Household Pests in Port Washington (and How to Keep Them Out) features insights from Steven Moore, Pest Control Expert of Port Washington, NY, in HelloNation.

