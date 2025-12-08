Readybid Announces AI-Powered Supplier Matching Engine To Optimize Global Hotel Sourcing Efficiency

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 6, 2025 6:41 am - The matching technology also works seamlessly with ReadyBid's hotel sourcing tool and standardized hotel RFP templates, ensuring full data consistency throughout the sourcing journey.

San Diego, CA - 6 December 2025:

ReadyBid, the industry's most advanced hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology platform, has launched its AI-Powered Supplier Matching Engine, a new intelligent system that identifies, recommends, and connects corporations with the most suitable hotel partners for their global travel programs. This innovation enhances accuracy and efficiency in the hotel procurement process while reducing sourcing cycle times.

The Supplier Matching Engine analyzes key data points such as traveler patterns, budget thresholds, sustainability goals, rate preferences, and past performance to automatically generate a curated list of ideal hotel suppliers for each RFP event. This allows procurement teams to bid on hotels that best meet their operational and strategic criteria, eliminating manual research and guesswork.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, explained that the new AI engine fundamentally changes how organizations identify hotel partners. He stated that ReadyBid's matching system ensures each RFP cycle begins with precision, enabling corporations to focus on evaluation and negotiation rather than supplier discovery. The engine integrates directly with ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool, strengthening its ability to deliver smarter sourcing recommendations in real time.

The matching technology also works seamlessly with ReadyBid's hotel sourcing tool and standardized hotel RFP templates, ensuring full data consistency throughout the sourcing journey. By leveraging predictive analytics, procurement leaders can make faster, evidence-based decisions while maintaining compliance across all regions. The result is an optimized sourcing process that benefits both travel buyers and hotel suppliers.

ReadyBid's Supplier Matching Engine reinforces the company's commitment to combining AI, automation, and industry intelligence to redefine efficiency, speed, and transparency in global business travel management.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based provider of hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation technology. Its platform helps corporations and TMCs streamline sourcing, manage hotel bids, and enhance compliance across corporate travel management operations. Visit or email... for more information.