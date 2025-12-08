Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU, Tajikistan Advance TITR And Digital Infrastructure Plans Commission (Exclusive)


2025-12-08 12:05:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Tajikistan and the European Union are intensifying cooperation to strengthen regional transport and digital infrastructure, with a particular focus on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TITR), a European Commission spokesperson told Trend.

The Commission outlined that transport connectivity is a key area of EU–Central Asia cooperation, with the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TITR) at the centre of joint efforts.

"Tajikistan plays an important role in this corridor, which we view as an integrated network connecting Central Asian countries and Europe. The EU is currently in discussions with the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan on priority infrastructure projects in the country," the spokesperson noted.

Highlighting the developments in the projects, the spokesperson mentioned the outcomes of discussions at the Connectivity Forum, which recently happened in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"On 27 November 2025, the EU co-hosted the TITR and Connectivity Investors Forum in Tashkent, where we reviewed TITR progress and announced new Global Gateway transport projects and investments that will further strengthen regional connectivity," the spokesperson said.

