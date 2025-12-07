Karthigai Deepam Row: BJP, Hindu Munnani Protest DMK Govt Curbs

BJP, Hindu Munnani Stage Protest in Thoothukudi

Despite the Madras High Court permitting the lighting of the traditional beacon at the Deepathoon (beacon pillar) in Tirupparankunram Hill to uphold an ancient Tamil practice, the DMK government has continued to impose restrictions, hurting the spiritual sentiments of the devotees. Condemning this, the office-bearers of the Thoothukudi South District Bharatiya Janata Party and members of Hindu Munnani staged a massive protest.

This protest took place this evening at the VVD Signal in Thoothukudi, organised by Hindu Munnani and BJP. When the protesters attempted to breach the police barricade, negotiations between the police and the protesters escalated, leading to pushing and commotion at the spot. Senior state and district office-bearers of the BJP, mandal leaders, various wing functionaries, party workers, and members of Hindu Munnani participated in large numbers in the protest.

Madras High Court Observes Breach of Order

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Justice GR Swaminathan, hearing a contempt petition filed hours before the annual Karthigai Deepam lighting ceremony, observed that the authorities had "beyond dispute" breached the court's December 1 order directing the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple management to facilitate the lighting of the Deepam at the lower peak of the hillock, known as Deepathoon.

Although the temple had lit the lamp at Uchi Pillaiyar Temple at 6 pm on Wednesday, the court-recorded directive to light the Deepam at Deepathoon had not been complied with.

The judge noted that the contempt plea was moved on Wednesday after the petitioner alleged that no arrangements had been made to honour the court's order, raising the possibility of a breach during the evening's ritual. When the matter was taken up at 5 pm, the Additional Advocate General argued that the plea was "premature", prompting the court to adjourn it to 6.05 pm. When the hearing resumed, the judge remarked that the violation was clear, as the Deepathoon Deepam remained unlit.

The court also noted that the temple's Executive Officer had filed a writ appeal only on December 2, and that, too, in a defective format, suggesting, according to the judge, an attempt to delay compliance. The judge observed that the Dargha, which the court said would be the truly aggrieved party, had not filed any appeal, adding that the temple itself had no reason to oppose the December 1 order.

Petitioner Alleges Disrespect for Court Order

Reacting to the Karthigai Deepam row, Petitioner Rama Ravikumar asserted that the police are disrespecting the court's order on voting, and that the problem lies with the government. "We gave the temple administration a copy of the court order and all the items required for lighting the lamp, and informed them that, as per the court order, the lamp must be lit on the Deepa Stambam located at the top of the hill. But by 2 p.m., no work had been done on the lamp post. The court said that the petitioner and 10 others were allowed to light the lamp with CISF protection," the Petitioner told reporters. "However, the police are saying that due to the Section 144 prohibitory order, they will arrest even the CISF officers if they proceed. Do Hindus not have the right to worship in this country? We have no issues with the Muslims in this town. The problem lies with the government. They are disrespecting the court order for votes. We will face this legally. According to the law, the Thiruparankundram Deepam will be lit," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)