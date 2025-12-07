Regional Information Technology Stakeholders Review CARICOM Knowledge Management Web Portal And Framework

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Information technology stakeholders in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) met last month to review and validate the Knowledge Management Web Portal and Framework (KMF), which will advance the region's movement towards digital transformation.

The review, which will support the finalisation of the portal and framework, took place in Trinidad and Tobago, 19-20 November, during a workshop organised by the CARICOM Secretariat. The KMF was developed with funding from the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), which supports the implementation of the CARICOM Single ICT Space and advances the Community's transition toward a data-driven digital economy.

The workshop was the second validation activity under the 11th EDF – ICT4D Component. The first, held in May 2025, concluded the ICT Sector Gap Analysis, which provided the evidence base for developing the CARICOM Digital Agenda Framework 2036, the CARICOM Cooperation Framework, and the Knowledge Management Framework and Web Portal under review.

In remarks at the opening ceremony, Evelyn Wayne, director, economic policy and development, at the CARICOM Secretariat, underscored the importance of the initiative as a central element of the ongoing effort to advance the CARICOM Single ICT Space and strengthen regional digital resilience. She emphasised that the KMF and Portal represent“a defining step forward in supporting evidence-based economic planning, strengthening digital governance, and enabling a coordinated approach to ICT development across the Community.”

The Knowledge Management Web Portal, which should be completed by 31 December 2025, will enable member states to securely upload and validate national datasets, access analytical dashboards, and generate regional and national reports. It will also provide controlled public access to aggregated regional indicators, enhancing transparency and supporting alignment with international reporting mechanisms. Through this digital platform, CARICOM will be able to systematically track progress toward the Digital Agenda 2036 with specific targets.

Workshop participants included senior ICT officials and technical practitioners from Member States and representatives of the CARICOM ICT Cluster – Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU). They welcomed the system for its potential to address existing 'pain points' in ICT data collection, including fragmentation, inconsistent methodologies, and limited access to consolidated regional datasets. Participants also made concrete recommendations to improve system usability, data validation processes, workflow clarity, and alignment with national and global reporting obligations.

