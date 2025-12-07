403
Leading Edge Network Announces 30 New Shows Launching January 2026 On DX Virtual TV
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Leading Edge Network, founded by award-winning PR strategist and media trailblazer Dr. Pam Perry, is proud to announce the launch of 30 new programs premiering January 2026 on DX Virtual TV, a new live-streaming platform available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.
This landmark expansion is part of Perry's growing media ecosystem that includes Speakers Magazine, the Speakers Magazine Show, and The Expert Insight Show. Through a new partnership with DX Tech Solutions, a Black-owned technology social enterprise, the Leading Edge Network will showcase transformational voices in leadership, business, technology, education, health, wealth building, and purpose-driven living.
A Network Built for Visibility, Viability, and Velocity
DX Virtual TV is pioneering a 24/7 live-streaming environment designed to amplify African American thought leadership worldwide. As a Channel Partner, Dr. Perry will bring her signature mix of storytelling, strategy, and spotlighting to the platform, curating a lineup of powerful shows from authors, entrepreneurs, speakers, and industry influencers.
“For nearly three decades, I've helped experts get out there and get known,” said Dr. Pam Perry, founder of the Leading Edge Network and Speakers Magazine.“This partnership with DX Virtual TV is where media, mastery, and momentum meet. These 30 new shows represent voices that deserve global attention and DX gives us the platform to scale their brilliance.”
Introducing the 30 New Shows of the Leading Edge Network. These programs represent a dynamic collection of Black experts, thought leaders, innovators, and culture-shifters.
The inaugural lineup includes:
Stacy Hawkins Adams - Celebrating the Power
Melody Augustin-Roberts - The Comeback Code
Dr. Laticia Nicole Beatty - Speaklife with Dr. Laticia Nicole
Stephen Boyd - Contagious Teaching University
Che Brown - The Happy Entrepreneur
Dr. Maxine Bryant - The GriotSpeaks
Marc Clarke - Allison & Marc: Married In Media
C. Eric Collier - The Momentum Shift Podcast
Dr. Reginald Cunningham - If You Can Read My Mind
Jenny Dewberry - The Image Connection Show
Ashleigh Demi - Go Be Fabulous
Marsha Evans - The Wellness Hub
Dr. Gigi Hamilton - CouchTime Conversations
Dr. Angela Harden-Mack - The Busy Woman's Wellness Show
Chris Howell - Principles for Success
Dr. Coylette James - The Bold Leader's Edge
Dexter B. Jenkins - Let's Talk Real Estate
Wyevetra Jordan - The Home Team Lifestyle
Linda Jordon, PhD - Real Talk with Dr. Linda
Tiana Myers - BUILT2WIN
Kelsey Nicole Nelson - Beyond Sports with KNN
Dr. Pam Perry - Speakers Magazine Show and Expert Insight
Jennifer Ponder - The A.I. Connection
Natalie A. Solomon - The Oxygen Mask Effect
Natalie Southwell - Leading Beyond Limits
Dr. David M. Walker - Beyond the Whistle
Dr. Stephanie Wall - Mission Brand New You
Paul Wilson, Jr. - The Profit Formula Podcast
Kelly Wright - America's Hope & The Kelly Wright Show
Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton - Hidden Stories Healed Now
“This is more than programming; it's a mission and a movement,” Perry added.“Each show is designed to educate, empower, and elevate our communities.”
Community First: Powered by Ready Set Go Speak and Speak Sell Shine
Much of this inaugural lineup comes directly from Perry's high-impact communities of Ready Set Go Speak and the Speak Sell Shine cohorts from the last three years. Media training and development took place at the Howard Theatre and the National Press Club.
These programs prepare experts to show up powerfully on stage, on camera, and in media, making them ideal for this streaming network. Our speakers are polished, media trained, and purpose-driven. They're ready for prime time,” Perry said.
About DX Virtual TV
DX Virtual TV, powered by DX Tech Solutions, is a forward-thinking live-streaming network created to elevate African American voices in technology, leadership, business, and culture. Built with a mission to accelerate digital equity and economic empowerment, DX Virtual TV delivers accessible, high-quality content that informs, inspires, and activates viewers around the world
About Pam Perry
Dr. Pam Perry is an award-winning publicist, publisher of Speakers Magazine, and Executive Producer of the Leading Edge Network. For more than 25 years, she has been committed to promoting, amplifying, and marketing Black speakers, authors, and subject-matter experts who lead service-based businesses and want to expand their impact through media.
Known for helping experts“get out there and get known,” Perry hosts several media platforms, including the Speakers Magazine Show, Get Out There and Get Known Podcast, and The Expert Insight Show. Her work connects powerful voices with the visibility they need to grow, scale, and shine.
About Leading Edge Network
Where Leaders Grow and Voices Rise. The Leading Edge Network (powered by PamPerryPR) is a visionary media platform dedicated to elevating Black speakers, authors, subject matter experts, and thought leaders through premium streaming content and global visibility. As the professional content channel within DX Virtual TV, The Leading Edge Network curates high-value programs, expert conversations, masterclasses, and original shows that educate, inspire, and empower audiences worldwide.
Led by award-winning publicist and media strategist Pam Perry, the network serves as a launchpad for leaders committed to impact providing a polished broadcast home, a built-in audience, and a powerful ecosystem designed to amplify brilliance and expand influence.
