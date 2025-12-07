403
Turkish Defense Firm Aselsan Expands Presence in Egypt
(MENAFN) Turkish defense leader Aselsan has opened a representative office in Egypt, the company’s general manager told a news agency.
Speaking at the sidelines of the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX) 2025, Ahmet Akyol explained that Aselsan Egypt will directly cater to the requirements of the Egyptian Armed Forces as well as other local clients.
Akyol highlighted that around 80 Turkish companies are participating in EDEX 2025, which takes place in Cairo from Dec. 1-4, reflecting the strength of bilateral ties. He emphasized that the expo serves as an important platform for developing collaborative projects with countries across the region.
He added that Aselsan has signed an initial agreement among three companies to collaborate with local partners, with the goal of transforming these partnerships into joint production and operations in the future.
At EDEX 2025, Aselsan is presenting an extensive range of products, including air defense systems, guidance kits, electronic warfare solutions, tank modernization technologies, and communication systems.
Akyol noted that the company’s offerings have drawn significant interest from countries across the Middle East and Africa.
Akyol further stated that Türkiye’s multi-layered integrated air defense system, “Steel Dome,” received notable attention. He also highlighted that the company’s guidance kit portfolio was a central focus, particularly the KGK-84, which has the capability to deliver a 1-ton bomb to a maximum distance of 100 kilometers (62.1 miles).
In addition, Aselsan is demonstrating its solutions for tank modernization, radar and electronic warfare systems, as well as maritime sensors at the exhibition.
