Indonesia Races to Rebuild After Floods, Landslides
(MENAFN) Indonesia is striving to restore everyday life in the nation’s hardest-hit areas following catastrophic floods and landslides across Asia, which have claimed over 1,600 lives as of Friday, with hundreds still unaccounted for, according to a recent UN report.
Unprecedented storms, floods, landslides, and cyclones have caused widespread destruction in Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand, as authorities continue to face challenges in accessing communities isolated by damaged roads and ruined infrastructure.
The UN stated that its teams have been dispatched throughout the affected regions to assist government-led emergency operations, providing food support, healthcare services, water and sanitation aid, medical deployments, and preliminary recovery evaluations.
“We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in close contact with national authorities,” UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Thursday. He added, “The UN stands ready to support any ongoing efforts.”
During a visit to flood-impacted Sumatra on Thursday, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka emphasized that the government is accelerating the distribution of relief supplies and the restoration of critical infrastructure, according to a state-run news agency.
Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency reported that floods and landslides in Sumatra alone have resulted in 867 fatalities, with 521 people still missing and approximately 4,200 injured.
The catastrophic floods and landslides have affected over 3.2 million individuals, with more than 1 million residents displaced to secure locations in the flood-stricken provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh.
