Canada's Air Transat To Suspend Flights From 8 December Following Strike Notice From Pilots Union ALPA
Air Transat pilots could begin the strike as early as 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 10, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said in a statement.Also Read | IndiGo flight chaos: DGCA grants airline one-time extension to respond to notice
The Canadian leisure carrier called the strike notice“premature” given the progress at the bargaining table and said it had proposed compromises, including a 59% salary increase over five years and improvements to working conditions.
"There is still time to avoid a strike but unless significant progress is made at the bargaining table, we will strike if that's what it takes to achieve a modern contract," said Bradley Small, chair of the Air Transat Master Executive Council.Also Read | Govt directs all airlines to strictly adhere to fare caps amid IndiGo crisis
Air Transat is working with the union to reach a deal and avoid a walkout, but will fully halt operations by December 9 to prevent passengers and crews from being stranded, Transat AT said.
Transat AT Inc offers air travel under the Air Transat brand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment