Trump To Walk Out Of Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Over Corruption Scandal? Here's What US President's Eldest Son Says

Ukraine is reeling from a corruption scandal amid ongoing US-led talks with Russia regarding a ceasefire, and things could get worse for Kyiv with Donald Trump 's eldest son suggesting on Sunday that the US President could walk out of the deal.

While Donald Trump Jr. has not played any public, prominent role in Russia-Ukraine talks mediated by the US, his latest comments are likely to come as alarming for the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led administration, especially in wake of the recent scandal that saw Andriy Yermak resign.

Speaking at the Doha Forum, Trump Jr. highlighted Ukraine's dubious track record, saying, "It was a far more corrup country than Russia as delegated by the United States government prior to this war."

"But then because of the war, and because he's one of the great marketers of all time, Zelenskyy became a borderline deity, especially to the Left, where we could do no wrong. He was beyond reproach," Trump Jr. said.

"...Years of corruption, years of graft and theft on a world stage that everyone in this room knew was happening was totally absolved... It's ridiculous," the US President's eldest son went on to say before dropping the bombshell.

Asked whether he had a "hunch" about the US President walking away from ongoing talks because of the corruption scandal, Trump Jr. flatly said, "I think he may."

"What's good about my father, what's unique about my father is you don't know what he's going to do... And so that forces everyone to actually deal in an intellectually honest capacity, which has not happened in far too long," added Trump Jr.

Trump Jr.'s unfiltered comments about widespread corruption in Ukraine comes a little over a week after Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy's chief of staff and a key figure in the ongoing talks with Russia, resigned over graft allegations following a raid by anti-corruption authorities at his home.

Announcing the resignation, Zelenskyy had said,“I am grateful to Andriy for always presenting Ukraine's position in the negotiation track exactly as it should be. It has always been a patriotic position.”

“There will be a reset of the President's Office... Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office, has submitted his resignation... As for the new head of the (President's) Office, tomorrow I will hold consultations with those who could lead this institution,” the Ukrainian President had said at the time. However, as of writing this, no official replacement had been named.

Trump Jr.'s words and“hunch” about Trump walking out of the ongoing peace talks also come after days of meetings in Miami between representatives from Washington and Kyiv.

While both delegations hailed the 'productive' talks and felt that things were headed in a positive direction, Ukrainian officials have indicated their lingering unease over security guarantees and territorial issues in the proposed deal and concrete developments in peace talks are yet to happen.