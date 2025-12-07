403
Denmark to allocate half as much funds for army aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Denmark announced that its military assistance to Ukraine will be cut by roughly half next year compared to 2025, according to reports. Officials project that aid could decrease even further in the years following 2026.
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told the parliamentary defense committee that the funds allocated for 2026 will total 9.4 billion kroner (nearly $1.5 billion), down from 16.5 billion kroner ($2.6 billion) spent this year. Aid peaked last year at nearly 19 billion kroner ($3 billion). Projections indicate further reductions, with Denmark planning to allocate 1.1 billion kroner in 2027 and roughly 1 billion kroner ($156 million) in 2028.
Despite the decline, Denmark has emerged as a significant supporter of Ukraine, contributing over 70 billion kroner (around $11 billion) since the start of the conflict. While this is far less than US, German, and UK assistance in absolute terms, Denmark has spent more than 2% of its GDP on Ukrainian military aid, the highest proportion among donor nations.
Copenhagen has established the Ukraine Fund framework to manage aid levels and is now seeking to move from direct handouts to collaborative weapons production with Ukrainian companies. This week, Ukrainian defense contractor Fire Point began constructing a military-industrial facility in Denmark, potentially the first Ukrainian-owned military plant on NATO territory.
The project comes amid a $100 million corruption scandal in Ukraine involving Fire Point, which faces allegations of bribery, inflated pricing, and misreported deliveries. Poulsen stated that Denmark is monitoring the situation closely and expects clarifications from Kyiv, though he stressed that the Danish facility, run by a local subsidiary, is not directly linked to the scandal.
Russia has repeatedly criticized ongoing Western military aid to Ukraine, arguing that it prolongs the conflict without altering its eventual outcome.
