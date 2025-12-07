Inferenz And Caregence Announce Strategic Merger To Redefine AI Innovation In Healthcare

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Caregence, an AI platform purpose-built for healthcare delivery has merged with Inferenz, a native Data and AI services leader. Together, the combined entity will accelerate end-to-end transformation for healthcare organizations with unified data, Agentic AI and automation capabilities under the Inferenz brand.

The entities will operate under a shared vision: to bring advanced intelligence platforms and data and AI infrastructure together to serve healthcare systems, providers, payers, MedTech, life sciences and enterprises globally.

With Inferenz's proven domain-led data & cloud modernization, machine-learning, data governance and enterprise AI expertise, and Caregence's agentic AI platform automating workflows from referrals to recovery - the merger creates a differentiated capability stack for the future of healthcare.

Caregence describes its platform as“bringing Agentic AI to the frontline of care continuum - automating referrals, matching caregivers, streamlining documentation, and supporting recovery beyond the bedside.” Inferenz brings proven strengths in AI strategy, optimisation, data engineering, and building scalable enterprise-grade architectures.



Strategic Highlights of the Merger

- Unified Leadership: A unified leadership team combining Inferenz's enterprise delivery strength with Caregence's healthcare-focused Agentic AI platform.

- End-to-end capability: From data strategy, architecture and engineering (Inferenz) to domain-specific AI-driven healthcare solutions (Caregence).

- Accelerated speed to market: Domain centric Pre-built AI Agents, a low-code/no-code Flow Builder, predictive analytics models, healthcare use-cases and integrated platform services enabling faster deployment and measurable outcomes.

- Expanded global footprint: Leveraging Inferenz's US/India delivery presence and Caregence's healthcare-centric product model to scale across North America, India, and other emerging markets.

- Healthcare value at scale: By combining strong data foundations with workflow-centric agentic AI, the merged entity will help healthcare organisations reduce cost of care, improve patient experience and deploy automation at scale.



Leadership Statements

Sweta Parekh, Founder & CEO of Caregence is elated,“This merger brings together two complementary strengths. At Caregence, we built a platform that addresses the end-to-end patient journey with intelligent agents. By joining Inferenz's data and enterprise-AI capabilities, we will accelerate our roadmap, expand our product suite and deliver meaningful impact across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Gayatri Thakkar, Founder & CEO of Inferenz, adds,“Inferenz has always believed that data and AI must be anchored in strong strategy, strong governance, and scalable architecture. By embedding those foundations into a healthcare-centric, agentic AI platform, we can deliver productized AI solutions with even greater speed and depth. Our clients will benefit from the combined strength of both companies.”

Yash Thakkar, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Inferenz, states:“Our vision is to help organizations transform how they operate with agentic AI. With this merger, we deepen our focus on healthcare while retaining enterprise wide expertise across data, cloud and agentic AI services. It truly is the best of both worlds for our people, our clients and the broader market.”



What Clients and Partners Can Expect

- Stronger Healthcare Strategy & Thought Leadership – Proven domain expertise, deep industry experience, and platform-led solutions that address real healthcare challenges - strengthening strategic decision-making and guiding clients with clarity and confidence.

- An enhanced portfolio of healthcare-specific AI products built on secure, scalable data and cloud infrastructure.

- Faster deployment of AI-powered use cases such as digital front door, matching and scheduling, revenue cycle management, clinical documentation, post-care monitoring and value based care.

- Unified data-to-AI integration - Seamlessly connect Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, and Azure with healthcare workflows across EHR/EMR, payer, HR, CRM, and third-party systems.

- A single partner for end-to-end outcomes: From strategy and domain consulting to data/AI engineering, platform deployment, and adoption support -ensuring measurable business and clinical impact.

About Inferenz

Inferenz is a native Data and AI solution-led services company with presence in India and the US, helping enterprises drive ROI through cloud engineering, modern data platforms, machine learning, and domain-specific AI solutions across Healthcare, Insurance and Hi-tech segment.

About Caregence

Caregence is an agentic AI platform built for healthcare, combining pre-built agents, modular skills, and a no-code Flow Builder to automate end-to-end workflows. It unifies data across clinical and operational systems, enabling real-time decisions, connected care, and enterprise-grade, scalable governance.