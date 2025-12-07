Lyrical Video Of 'Sasirekha' From Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 7 (IANS) The makers of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited family entertainer 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead, on Sunday released the lyrical video of peppy romantic number 'Sasirekha' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Bheems Ceciroleo has scored a charming, melodious track infused with irresistible dance moments. As Chiranjeevi humbly describes himself as a poor man, Nayanthara gently reminds him that love rises above all such barriers in the number. Their romantic journey is portrayed beautifully through the song, the lyrics of which have been penned by Anantha Sriram. Bheems and Madhu Priya once again elevate the track to its next level with their soulful vocals.

Bhanu Master's choreography stands out as another major highlight of the number. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, with their graceful dance moves and sparkling chemistry, add immense charm to the song. Chiranjeevi, in particular, exudes effortless style in traditional and trendy attires, and his graceful moves are an absolute delight to watch. The visuals captured in some exotic locations further beautify the song.

Bheems Ceciroleo has crafted the track with rich, multi-layered musical textures- seamlessly blending soothing melodies with infectious, foot-tapping beats.

For the unaware, the film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons.

Victory Venkatesh plays an important role in the film, while VTV Ganesh and a strong team of talented actors will be seen in important roles.

The film, which is being produced by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, has Archana presenting it.

The movie also has a skilled technical crew. Bheems Ceciroleo is scoring the music for this film, which has cinematography by the very talented Sameer Reddy. Tammiraju has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film, which has AS Prakash taking care of its production design. The story has been jointly written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana.

'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' is slated to hit screens for the festival of Sankranthi next year.