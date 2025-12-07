403
Jordan praises UN decision to renew UNRWA mandate
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday welcomed the UN General Assembly’s decision to renew the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) for an additional three years, through 2029.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said the Kingdom “highly values” the decision, noting that it reflects UNRWA’s essential role in providing services to Palestinian refugees across its five areas of operation. He emphasized that the vote demonstrates the international community’s determination to ensure the agency continues fulfilling its responsibilities, especially for Palestinian refugees whose plight remains a final-status issue to be resolved according to international law and relevant UN resolutions, including Resolution 194 guaranteeing the right of return and compensation.
Majali also highlighted the need for sustained international political and financial support to enable UNRWA to continue its work, particularly in Gaza, where civilians face an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. He reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment, in coordination with regional and international partners, to supporting UNRWA and maintaining its vital services.
In addition, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the peace agreement signed between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Washington, DC. Majali noted that the agreement contributes to the security and stability of both countries, supports development and prosperity, and reinforces efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully. He expressed Jordan’s appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of US President Donald Trump, Qatar, and other parties that helped facilitate the agreement, reiterating Jordan’s support for initiatives promoting regional and international peace and security.
